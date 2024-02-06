Homicide suspect arrested, in custody after months at large

Thomas Q. Bean was taken into custody Friday night as part of an ongoing investigation into the Dec. 11 homicide of Richard Reeves, according to the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Maurice Patterson Jr.

Officers located Bean inside of a residence in the 1100 block of South Sprigg Street and peacefully arrested him without incident, according to a Monday news release.

“The Cape Girardeau Police Department would like to thank the citizens who offered this tip on Bean’s whereabouts as well as additional tips that aided officers and detectives throughout this investigation,” the release stated.