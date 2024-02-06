All sections
NewsAugust 4, 2020

Homicide suspect arrested, in custody after months at large

Thomas Q. Bean was taken into custody Friday night as part of an ongoing investigation into the Dec. 11 homicide of Richard Reeves, according to the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Officers located Bean inside of a residence in the 1100 block of South Sprigg Street and peacefully arrested him without incident, according to a Monday news release. ...

Ben Matthews
Thomas Q. Bean
Thomas Q. Bean

Thomas Q. Bean was taken into custody Friday night as part of an ongoing investigation into the Dec. 11 homicide of Richard Reeves, according to the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Maurice Patterson Jr.
Maurice Patterson Jr.

Officers located Bean inside of a residence in the 1100 block of South Sprigg Street and peacefully arrested him without incident, according to a Monday news release.

“The Cape Girardeau Police Department would like to thank the citizens who offered this tip on Bean’s whereabouts as well as additional tips that aided officers and detectives throughout this investigation,” the release stated.

Bean and a second suspect, Maurice Patterson Jr., are now both in custody and facing charges of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon. Bean is being held on an arrest warrant issued Dec. 13 by Judge Scott A. Lipke with a $1 million cash-only bond. Patterson is being held on an arrest warrant issued Dec. 13 by Judge Frank E. Miller without bond.

The two 19-year-old men were charged as the result of a Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad investigation into the shooting death of Reeves, 53, of Decatur, Michigan, who was shot inside his second-floor apartment at 652 S. Spring St. on the morning of Dec. 11 and died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

Bean and Patterson remained at large for more than two weeks until Patterson turned himself into police custody Dec. 31 and Bean remained at large.

Information about Bean’s next court appearance was unavailable at the time of publication. A jury trial in Patterson’s case is scheduled for April 13 to 15 next year.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

