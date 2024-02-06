Homicide of juvenile under investigation in Dexter

DEXTER, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway in Dexter.
According to Stoddard County Coroner Brent Stidham and the Dexter Police Department, at 6:14 a.m. Saturday, the Dexter Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Alice Street.
Authorities said officers located a deceased juvenile, who had suffered a gunshot wound, inside the residence.
Authorities said a juvenile suspect was taken into custody. The Stoddard County Major Case Squad was activated. The investigation is ongoing.
