Heavy rains flooded Mike Jonesï¿½ basement and dumped a thick layer of mud on his street and sidewalk.

Jones said Monday the recent storm dumped 4 feet of water on his street.

Jones said his house and others on Copperfield Court have dealt with repeated flooding ever since a contractor installed a drainage pipe and filled in a ditch in a low-lying area in the subdivision. The ditch drains into a nearby lake, he said.

The subdivision is in the City of Cape Girardeau west of Interstate 55 and north of Bloomfield Road.

A drainage pipe is seen Monday in a backyard off of Copperfield Court in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

Standing outside his basement door Monday, a frustrated Jones said he has repeatedly tried to get city officials to send a letter to contractor Rick Sample demanding he take out the drainage pipe and open up the ditch.

City manager Scott Meyer said the city government does not regulate storm drainage on individual lots. He said the issue on Copperfield Court is a matter for civil litigation by property owners.

Meyer said it is up to the contractor to clean up the mud on the city street.

Some cities regulate development of ï¿½every single lot,ï¿½ but Cape Girardeau has no such regulations, Meyer said. The city council has chosen ï¿½not to have that added regulation,ï¿½ he said.

Water drips off of carpet pulled from a trailer in homeowner Mike Jones' driveway Monday in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

Jones, who is a builder and contractor, said he knows about storm drainage.

In the backyard of the house across the street, a concrete drainage pipe maintained by the city empties into a section of open ditch bordering the opening of a pipe put in by the contractor.

Jones claimed the pipe put in by the contractor has become a bottleneck that doesnï¿½t allow the stormwater to drain away from the houses fast enough.

ï¿½It created a dam that gives 4 feet of water in our street,ï¿½ he said.