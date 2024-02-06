Homeless man trying to rob to return to prison gets probation

CLAYTON, Mo. -- A Missouri man who robbed a restaurant then waited for police to arrive so he could return to jail and avoid homelessness has been sentenced to five years of probation.

Paul Borroni, 58, pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree robbery of a Clayton restaurant last year, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Borroni had spent almost four decades in prison before the arrest and was struggling to settle on the outside.

Borroni told police he threatened a restaurant employee to give him cash while pretending to have a gun for the sole purpose of returning to jail. He said he was kicked out of a housing facility and a St. Louis homeless shelter didn't have a bed for him.

Borroni, who has been awaiting trial in St. Louis County's jail system for a year, has changed his mind since his arrest, according to his public defender, Jemia Steele.

For a while, "Paul was dead-set on" returning to prison, Steele said. "Then he realized he doesn't need to go back to prison. That he can turn his life around."

Judge Michael Jamison sentenced Borroni this week to 15 years in prison, but suspended the sentence and put him on probation. Borroni's probation comes with the conditions that he must pursue job training and mental health and drug treatment to avoid being put back behinds bars. He also will be required to live in a Springfield shelter, the Victory Mission, which Steele said will "get him acclimated into society better."