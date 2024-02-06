Homeless man faces charges of terrorist threat in Cape Girardeau

A homeless Cape Girardeau man faces a charge of second-degree terrorist threat, a Class E felony, after telling a person inside a community center that he would burn the place to the ground if the center ever let kids in there.

Chase Best, 34, was arrested after a call came into the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Tuesday, Feb. 13, from a business/community center, the identification of which was redacted by the prosecuting attorney's office on the probable-cause statement. The daily media summary report received by the Southeast Missourian shows a response to a call regarding a terrorist threat on Sprigg Street.