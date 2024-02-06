All sections
February 15, 2024

Homeless man faces charges of terrorist threat in Cape Girardeau

A homeless Cape Girardeau man faces a charge of second-degree terrorist threat, a Class E felony, after telling a person inside a community center that he would burn the place to the ground if the center ever let kids in there. Chase Best, 34, was arrested after a call came into the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Tuesday, Feb. ...

Southeast Missourian
Chase Best
Chase Best

A homeless Cape Girardeau man faces a charge of second-degree terrorist threat, a Class E felony, after telling a person inside a community center that he would burn the place to the ground if the center ever let kids in there.

Chase Best, 34, was arrested after a call came into the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Tuesday, Feb. 13, from a business/community center, the identification of which was redacted by the prosecuting attorney's office on the probable-cause statement. The daily media summary report received by the Southeast Missourian shows a response to a call regarding a terrorist threat on Sprigg Street.

In the probable-cause affidavit, signed by an officer whose name is redacted, Best allegedly admitted to being at the address and making comments about the kids, but denied making comments to burn the place. The witness to the event identified Best as the person who had made the threat when they showed the witness a photo.

Best is in the Cape Girardeau County jail on a $30,000 cash-only bond.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

