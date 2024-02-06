A homeless man from Jackson is being held on a $50,000 bond after a subject, believing he was being robbed at an ATM machine, pulled a gun on the suspect. The suspect is not being charged for attempted robbery, but for resisting arrest and assaulting police officers.
Christian Oates, 34, is charged with one count of third-degree assault of a special victim, resisting or interfering with an arrest; resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony; and a fourth-degree assault of a special victim.
A probable cause statement issued with the charges states that officers were dispatched on a call on Wednesday, May 22 on information that a subject had been shot near a drive-thru ATM at a bank. The location of the bank was redacted in the probable cause statement, but a news release put out by the Cape Girardeau Police Department said the incident happened at the 400 block of North Kingshighway.
Once officers arrived at the scene, they say Oates ran from officers. Two officers were involved in the scuffle to place Oates under arrest, according to the report.
The victim in the case told officers on the scene that Oates approached his vehicle on foot while he was using the ATM. The victim said Oates began walking toward his car door, at which time the victim brandished a handgun. Officers stated the victim discharged two rounds from his gun in Oates’ direction.
The names of the police officers involved in the arrest are redacted in the document. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is listed as the arresting agency on the Cape Girardeau County Jail roster page. However, the news release said that Cape Girardeau Police officers were dispatched.
Judge Frank Miller issued the bond.
