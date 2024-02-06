A homeless man from Jackson is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond after a subject, believing he was being robbed at an ATM machine, pulled a gun on the suspect. The suspect is not being charged for attempted robbery but for resisting arrest and assaulting police officers.

Christian Oates, 34, is charged with one count of third-degree assault of a special victim, resisting or interfering with an arrest; resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony; and a fourth-degree assault of a special victim.

A probable cause statement issued with the charges states that officers were dispatched on a call Wednesday, May 22 on information that a subject had been shot near a drive-thru ATM at a bank. The location of the bank was redacted in the probable cause statement, but a news release put out by the Cape Girardeau Police Department said the incident happened at the 400 block of North Kingshighway.