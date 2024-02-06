All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 12, 2023

Homegrown astronaut to be honored

Linda Godwin, former NASA astronaut and physicist will be visiting the Cape Girardeau County History Center on Thursday, May 18. The free event is open to the public and will begin at 2 p.m. at the history center located at 102 S. High St. in Jackson...

Danny Walter
Linda Godwin
Linda Godwin

Linda Godwin, former NASA astronaut and physicist will be visiting the Cape Girardeau County History Center on Thursday, May 18. The free event is open to the public and will begin at 2 p.m. at the history center located at 102 S. High St. in Jackson.

Carla Jordan, director of the history center, said the event celebrates Godwin as a Cape Girardeau County hero.

"She was an amazing astronaut, and it's important that we celebrate women," Jordan said. "It's important that we celebrate everyday women and extraordinary women, but she's definitely an extraordinary woman."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jordan said the history center has created an exhibit about Godwin's four space shuttle missions, where she logged over 38 days in space, including two spacewalks.

According to her biography on the NASA website, Godwin is a Jackson High School alum, graduating in 1970 and, in 1974, received a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and physics from Southeast Missouri State University. She also received a Master of Science and a doctorate in physics from the University of Missouri.

During her career, Godwin conducted research in low temperature solid state physics, including studies in electron tunneling and vibrational modes of absorbed molecular species on metallic substrates at liquid helium temperatures. She retired from NASA in August 2010.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy