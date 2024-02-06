Homegrown astronaut to be honored

Linda Godwin, former NASA astronaut and physicist will be visiting the Cape Girardeau County History Center on Thursday, May 18. The free event is open to the public and will begin at 2 p.m. at the history center located at 102 S. High St. in Jackson.

Carla Jordan, director of the history center, said the event celebrates Godwin as a Cape Girardeau County hero.

"She was an amazing astronaut, and it's important that we celebrate women," Jordan said. "It's important that we celebrate everyday women and extraordinary women, but she's definitely an extraordinary woman."