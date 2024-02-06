Homecomers to bring vendors, rides, dunking booth to Uptown Jackson

The 111th annual Homecomers celebration revisits Uptown Jackson next week, with food, amusement rides, musical performances and the reappearance of a dunking booth.

Homecomers chairman Larry Koehler said the Jackson Jaycees decided to bring back the dunking booth at the event, which will be held Tuesday through Saturday.

"Years and years ago, back when I was a kid, the Jaycees always had a dunking booth out there, and it was always real popular," Koehler said. "It hasn't been there for a lot of years, but this year it will be back. So that'll be something different."

Koehler said the Jaycees informed him they would like to host a dunking booth.

"I said, 'Wonderful. Bring it on,'" he said.

There is also a new stage this year, which will be used as the grandstand. The stage from previous years "was getting very labor intensive," Koehler said.

"This will be the first year we use it," he said.

Homecomers will be held at the same location as last year, at East Main, North High and Court streets and Barton Square in Jackson, Koehler said.

Twelve to 15 carnival rides are scheduled for the event, according to Koehler. He was unsure of which rides would be present this year because of the fact ride availability can change without notice, he said.

There would be smaller rides on High Street, he said, along with "bigger ones" positioned around the courthouse and near the Baptist Church on High Street.

"That's up to the carnival. We'll have to wait until [it] shows up and see what [it's] got this year," Koehler said.