NewsJuly 24, 2021
Homecomers returns to Jackson after 1-year hiatus
After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackson Homecomers returns with five days festivities, starting Tuesday. The festival will feature carnival rides, food tents, beer gardens and entertainment. David Hitt, member of the Homecomers Committee, said Jackson's American Legion Post No. 158, the event's sponsoring organization, was glad to bring the annual festival back to the people of Southeast Missouri after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic...
Brooke Holford
Donna Sinclair smiles while dancing with her husband, Rick, during the final day of Homecomers on July 27, 2019, in Uptown Jackson.
Donna Sinclair smiles while dancing with her husband, Rick, during the final day of Homecomers on July 27, 2019, in Uptown Jackson.Southeast Missourian

After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackson Homecomers returns with five days festivities, starting Tuesday.

The festival will feature carnival rides, food tents, beer gardens and entertainment.

David Hitt, member of the Homecomers Committee, said Jackson's American Legion Post No. 158, the event's sponsoring organization, was glad to bring the annual festival back to the people of Southeast Missouri after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"[Homecomers] is a tradition that so many people from Jackson and the surrounding areas look forward to every year," Hitt said. "It's almost like a reunion for a lot of people, like they're coming home."

Each night of the festival begins at 6 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m., with several activities and vendors scattered along several blocks of High, Court, Barton and West Main streets.

An attendance raffle drawing will be held each night for cash prizes, and raffle tickets will be sold for $1 at the VFW Booth in front of the old Regions building for the duration of the festival. Three raffle winners will be drawn for a $1,000 Missouri Mattress Voucher, $400 Walmart gift card and $100 Ken Ace Hardware gift card when the festival comes to a close Saturday.

Storybook Entertainment princesses will also make appearances each night of the event, and is providing a princess makeover tent, where they will offer super hero face painting and full princess glam makeovers.

Some of the food vendors include McAllister's Deli, Sugar Chic Creamery, Lil Country Store and more. Other vendors include Click Studio Branding, Cape Country Republicans, Army Career Center and more.

The festival lineup is:

Tuesday

Opening night is sponsored by the History Center and will consist of $1 ride night and Optimist Youth Appreciation Night, with the Noon Optimist Club of Jackson giving away five free ride tickets and a free cup of ice cream to children ages 2 to 17 year old while supplies lasts.

6 p.m. Mayor's opening speech

6:30 p.m. Performance by Jackson Municipal Band

7:30 p.m. Tribute to Barbara Lohr- Dr. Alan Branson, Dr. Steve Jordan, Rodney Eftink, Shawn Asmus, narrated by Janey Foust

8 p.m. Elvis performance by Don Hester

10 p.m. attendance drawing

Wednesday, Montgomery Bank Night

6 p.m. bingo

8 p.m. Bob Dolle Band

10 p.m. attendance drawing

Thursday, Wristband Night

Thursday night is sponsored by Jackson Lanes Bowling Alley, and also includes Wristband night, with wristbands sold for $20 each. Attendees who save their wristbands can later claim a free game of bowling at Jackson Lanes.

6 p.m. Wayne Givens

7 p.m. Blind Velvet

10 p.m. attendance drawing

Friday, Jackson Senior Center Night

6 p.m. Between the Scenes

7 p.m. Callie & Kevin

10 p.m. attendance drawing

Saturday

7-10 p.m. Kickin Kountry Entertainment

10 p.m. Large Raffle Drawing

For more information on the 2021 Jackson Homecomers Festival, visit the event's Facebook page, facebook.com/Jackson-Homecomers-Brought-to-you-by-American-Legion-Post-158-249645812192938/.

Local News
