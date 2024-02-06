Home-school group from southwest Missouri closes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- After more than 20 years of providing resources and activities for home schooling, a southwest Missouri group is closing its doors.

The Southwest Home Education Ministry said it is closing because of changes in the home-school movement.

The Springfield News- Leader reported families are buying curriculum online and using social media for teaching tips. And the number of extracurricular activities, athletic teams and academic cooperatives for home-schooled students has grown significantly since the group opened in the 1990s.