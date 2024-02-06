In 2016, Jackson saw the highest number of new home starts since 2005.

That's according to the city's building and planning superintendent Janet Sanders, who said Jackson's growth has been trending upward for the last five years.

"We're beginning to see more higher-end homes," Sanders said. "For a long time, we saw houses in the $175,000 to $200,000 range, which is a more affordable home, but in 2016, there were more houses being built in the $300,000 and up range. That's a good trend."

She said higher-end housing typically signifies better economic performance, which directly affects people living in Jackson, and allows more options for people looking to move or make improvements to their existing home.

City administrator Jim Roach agreed with Sanders' assessment of an increase in higher-end homes. He noted new single-family dwellings in 2016 were up to 80 from 53 in 2015.

Dean Day with Southeast Electric drills a hole in framework for wiring inside a home under construction Jan. 18 on Spartan Drive in Jackson. Laura Simon

Roach said while not all new homes started are in the higher-price range, there is a shift toward higher-end home construction, and he sees that as an improvement.

That trend probably doesn't reflect a shift in population demographics, Sanders said.

"We still see a lot of young families moving here and a lot of retirees," she said. "There is a new subdivision going in that will be limited to residents 55 and older, so if that is successful, we might see a lot more development in that direction."

One project aimed at people 55 and older is a new development annexed into Jackson, Ramsey Branch.

Shawn Wren, owner of Wren Homes LLC, said his company saw a need for homes for young families and retirees. But in 2014, a focus group from the city determined the biggest need for housing was for people downsizing after they had retired and their children had moved out.

"We had some property located on the South Outer Road off Old Cape Road, adjoining Klaus Park, and we decided to develop it as a community for people looking to retire," Wren said.

He said Ramsey Branch subdivision is well situated, close to shopping and hospitals and convenient to several schools if residents want to take in a ballgame.

"It's a country-like setting but close to a lot of places," Wren said. "Pretty phenomenal response we've gotten for not having any construction completed right now. It's been a good thing."

Wren has worked all over Missouri, and he said he feels Jackson is unique.

"Jackson is crossing a threshold," he said. "Just like the signs in town say, it's home of great parks, schools, churches, homes.

"In the past, growth has been a little more conservative, but the new mayor is bringing in a more progressive approach, trying to get in on the front end of the market instead of what we've seen in the past," he said. "We've got a great thing going, and we need to offer it to others. I'm excited."

Remodels have remained mostly constant since the housing market downturn in 2008, Sanders said.

"In 2008, when the housing market dropped off, we saw remodels go up at that point, and they've stayed up," Sanders said. "That trend seems to be hanging on."

There were 52 residential remodeling projects at a total declared value of $1,056,380 in 2016, up from 41 projects in 2015 with a total combined value was $490,063.

Every year, Sanders prepares the top five projects by cost and includes residential and commercial projects. The top construction project was the new Ken's Ace Hardware Store at 426 E. Main St., built by Ken Fluegge.

The heating and air conditioning system replacement at the Cape Girardeau County courthouse was next, followed by three duplexes.

"Typically when we see duplexes on this list, it means we haven't had any big commercial projects in that year," Sanders said. "In past years, we've had a lot of school projects or, in 2015, we had the Civic Center, which technically falls under commercial.