Home refinancing still 'hot' in Southeast Missouri

Jeff Hussey of Cape Girardeau's Mortgage Place has been in the lending business for nearly a quarter-century and said Wednesday local interest in home refinancing is "hotter than it's ever been."

The metrics change daily but rates on a 30-year fixed mortgage have ticked up slightly in the last week to just over 3%.

Rates on a 15-year fixed mortgage have dropped slightly to just more than 2 1/2%.

"Some refinances we did less than 12 months ago, we're now doing again because rates have dropped enough to justify them," Hussey said.

Hussey, the Mortgage Place managing partner, demurred when asked exactly how many re-fis his company has done.

"We have an extremely full pipeline (of re-fis)," he said, "and are bursting at the seams (with activity)."

Hussey said a home refinance can take anywhere from 10 business days to a month, depending on whether an appraisal is required.

"I've never seen (re-fi activity) like this," he said, "(and) business is booming."