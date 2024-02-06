The waste from Cape Girardeau's sinks, toilets and washing machines is being transformed into fertilizer pellets, a process that city public works director Stan Polivick said benefits both the environment and the city's bottom line.

Polivick said the city won't have the cost of disposing of the sludge or biosolids at a regional landfill near Dexter, Missouri.

The city, he estimated, had been spending about $20,000 a month to dispose of the sludge.

The move also means the city will be putting less waste into the landfill.

"Rather than our stuff just becoming trash, it is actually a usable product that is going to benefit the environment," Polivick said Wednesday.

The city's wastewater treatment plant runs the sludge through a huge, automated dryer system that turns the waste into tiny, odorless pellets.

The city, which only began producing the pellets last month, hopes to turn out 400 tons of the pellets annually, Polivick said.

"We are really excited to finally be making it," he said.

"We can't save the world with it, but we are saving 400 tons a year," said Polivick.

A centrifuge spins the sludge to lower the water content. The biosolids are then run through the dryer system.

"It is basically a big oven or a big heat processor." Polivick said.

The dryer cooks the biosolids. "That basically kills the bacteria and things that would be harmful," he said.

The end result is tons of pellets that are considered class A biosolids, according to Polivick.

"That means it is OK to touch it with your bare skin. It is OK to use it as a fertilizer," he said.

"It could be put on a truck farm for tomatoes or green beans. It is OK to consume those vegetables that were fertilized with this product without an intermediate step," Polivick said.

Cape Girardeau is one of only two cities in Missouri that is using this dryer technology, according to Polivick.

"We are using somewhat new technology," he said. Although it has been used in Europe for some time, it is new to Missouri, he said.