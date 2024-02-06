Holly Thompson Rehder announces bid for state lieutenant governor

Republican Holly Thompson Rehder, a senator in the state's 27th district, which includes Cape Girardeau, announced a bid for lieutenant governor Tuesday, July 11.

Before being elected to the state Senate in 2020, Thompson Rehder, 53, served in the Missouri House from 2013 through 2020. Thompson Rehder was also a delegate to the 2016 Republican National Convention from Missouri.

Thompson Rehder's announcement comes on the heels of publishing a book in April. Her memoir, "Cinder Girl: Growing Up on America's Fringe", tells the story of how she struggled through and overcame her upbringing in poverty, abuse, marriage at the age of 15 and teen pregnancy. Thompson Rehder now serves on the Missouri Rights of Victims of Sexual Assault Task Force and on the Statewide Council on Sex Trafficking and Sexual Exploitation of Children.

Thompson Rehder's platform and voting record have largely followed traditional conservative priorities, but Thompson Rehder's background and history have served as motivation for her to push for bills not necessarily on the Republican front burner.

For example, Thompson Rehder fought for the launch of a prescription pill database to combat the opioid epidemic by identifying so-called "doctor shoppers". Missouri was the last state in the country to launch such a drug-monitoring program.

Thompson Rehder said such a bill could have helped her daughter's struggle with pill abuse. The senator had to overcome resistance from members of her own party for multiple years to finally push the bill into law.

Thompson Rehder also sponsored legislation to legalize needle-exchange programs to prevent the spread of diseases and to encourage addicts to receive treatment.

Thompson Rehder feuded with other Republicans in 2022, after the tone of debate crossed "the red line for me" during a debate over legislation concerning sexual assault survivors. Thompson Rehder had worked on the legislation with Democrats.

Some Republicans, Thompson Rehder said at the time, were undermining her efforts with "their hot-button, partisan issues to other's bills that have in some cases been worked on for months."

She added that the conservative caucus engaged in "constant adversarial and classless actions," and saying this tone was coming from "a few senators who can't, or won't, put in the work to get their own legislation through the process," according to an article published by The Missouri Independent. Thompson Rehder's bill was in conflict with measures wanting to ban explicit or obscene materials from children in schools.