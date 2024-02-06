Hollis out, Morris in as Cape fire chief

The City of Cape Girardeau announced Randy Morris Jr. has become the city’s interim fire chief, succeeding Travis Hollis, according to a statement from city manager Scott Meyer on Thursday.
“Chief Hollis and the city have mutually agreed to separate employment,” Meyer said, ending Hollis’ brief 13-month tenure as head of the city’s fire and emergency medical services.
Hollis became Cape Girardeau’s 27th fire chief Aug. 19, 2019, after coming to Southeast Missouri from Rogers, Arkansas, where he was deputy fire chief.
Earlier this month, Hollis took a leave of absence.
“(Interim) Chief Morris will have full authority of the office of fire chief in all areas of fire and EMS,” Meyer added.
Neither Meyer nor Mayor Bob Fox would comment further on personnel matters.
Morris, 37, a married father of three, has worked for the CGFD since 2004 and has also acted as chief of the rural volunteer Gordonville department since 2007.
Firefighting has been in Morris’ blood as his dad, Randy Morris Sr., retired in the role of master firefighter with the department in 2011.
“(CGFD) is near to my heart ever since watching my dad go to work as a child,” said Morris, who completed a four-year course of study in 2019 in the executive fire officer program at the National Fire Academy in Maryland.
“When I see a fire truck pulling out, it still sends chills down my spine,” he added.
The new chief joined the U.S. Army Reserves out of high school and served in a firefighting unit based out of Granite City, Illinois.
Since leaving the military, Morris obtained degrees in fire science from Pike’s Peak Community College in Colorado and Columbia Southern University in Alabama.
“I want to continue to do a lot of the good things Chief Hollis got started,” Morris said.
“I want to build upon his work (and) I’m not interested in starting from scratch,” he added, noting he wants to continue CGFD’s tradition of good relationships in the community.
Morris said the department continues to look for a successor to city fire marshal Brian Shaffer, who recently retired after 11 years in the role.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.