Hollis out, Morris in as Cape fire chief

The City of Cape Girardeau announced Randy Morris Jr. has become the city’s interim fire chief, succeeding Travis Hollis, according to a statement from city manager Scott Meyer on Thursday.

“Chief Hollis and the city have mutually agreed to separate employment,” Meyer said, ending Hollis’ brief 13-month tenure as head of the city’s fire and emergency medical services.

Hollis became Cape Girardeau’s 27th fire chief Aug. 19, 2019, after coming to Southeast Missouri from Rogers, Arkansas, where he was deputy fire chief.

Earlier this month, Hollis took a leave of absence.

“(Interim) Chief Morris will have full authority of the office of fire chief in all areas of fire and EMS,” Meyer added.

Neither Meyer nor Mayor Bob Fox would comment further on personnel matters.

Morris, 37, a married father of three, has worked for the CGFD since 2004 and has also acted as chief of the rural volunteer Gordonville department since 2007.