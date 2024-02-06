Holidays affect Cape trash pickup

The upcoming holidays will affect trash and recycling pickup and will close some city offices in Cape Girardeau.
The city will observe Christmas Eve on Friday, Dec. 23; Christmas Day on Monday, Dec. 26; and New Year's Day on Monday, Jan. 2.
During the week before Christmas, the usual Thursday trash and recycling route will be run a day early on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and the route normally run Friday will be run on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Both Monday routes on the city holidays will be run on the Tuesdays of those week, with Tuesday routes being pushed to the Wednesdays.
The Osage Centre will be open every day from Friday, Dec. 23, to Sunday, Jan. 1, except for Christmas Day. The community center will also have shorter hours on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.
The SportsPlex will be open at 1 p.m. from Wednesday, Dec. 21, to Monday, Jan. 2. However, the complex will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.