Holidays affect Cape trash pickup

The upcoming holidays will affect trash and recycling pickup and will close some city offices in Cape Girardeau.

The city will observe Christmas Eve on Friday, Dec. 23; Christmas Day on Monday, Dec. 26; and New Year's Day on Monday, Jan. 2.

During the week before Christmas, the usual Thursday trash and recycling route will be run a day early on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and the route normally run Friday will be run on Thursday, Dec. 22.