NewsDecember 6, 2019

Holiday performances heading to Southeast's River Campus this weekend, next week

Saturday kicks off two cornerstone holiday performance events at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus: the Percussion Ensemble’s Family Holiday Concert, and the Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker.” ...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
In this undated photo, dancers perform in The Moscow Ballet's 'Great Russian Nutcracker.'
In this undated photo, dancers perform in The Moscow Ballet's 'Great Russian Nutcracker.'

Saturday kicks off two cornerstone holiday performance events at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus: the Percussion Ensemble’s Family Holiday Concert, and the Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker.”

Percussion Ensemble’s Family Holiday Concert

For the 12th year, Southeast’s Percussion Ensemble will present its annual Family Holiday Concert. Two performances of the same show, at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, will be held at Bedell Performance Hall, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.

Director and founder Shane Mizicko said he’s excited to be able to bring a professional-caliber performance to all ages — especially families with young children.

Mizicko said the music is performed by his students at the university, and by some guests, including dancers, vocal soloists and even a violinist.

In this undated photo, dancers perform in The Moscow Ballet's 'Great Russian Nutcracker.'
In this undated photo, dancers perform in The Moscow Ballet's 'Great Russian Nutcracker.'

“I started the concert because I wanted my kids to go to a professional-level concert without worrying about them starting to cry,” Mizicko said. “My daughter was 18 months old when we started. Now, she’s one of the dancers.”

A projection screen will incorporate images into four or five of the segments, Mizicko said.

“Since the performance is geared toward children, we keep it mostly upbeat,” Mizicko said, adding attendees can buy egg shakers to play along with the performance.

Before the show, Mizicko said, all attendees are invited to enjoy milk and cookies. Holiday coloring pages will also be available in the lobby, he said.

Scenes from “The Nutcracker” are on the program, as is music from “Frozen,” and scenes and songs from “Frosty,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and other holiday favorites.

In this undated photo, dancers perform in The Moscow Ballet's 'Great Russian Nutcracker.'
In this undated photo, dancers perform in The Moscow Ballet's 'Great Russian Nutcracker.'

The concert is free, Mizicko said, with a suggested $1 donation for ages 6 and older.

“There’s a little something for everyone,” Mizicko said.

‘Great Russian Nutcracker’

The Moscow Ballet returns to Cape Girardeau on Monday and Tuesday nights for performances of “Great Russian Nutcracker.” The story follows young Clara, who receives a toy nutcracker as a Christmas gift. The performance includes more than 200 costumes, multiple set changes, puppets and birds, according to a news release, and will include local dancers performing alongside the touring company performers.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Bedell Performance Hall on the River Campus.

Tickets start at $31.50 per seat. For more information, call (573) 651-2265 or visit rivercampus.org.

Local News
