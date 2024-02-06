Saturday kicks off two cornerstone holiday performance events at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus: the Percussion Ensemble’s Family Holiday Concert, and the Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker.”

Percussion Ensemble’s Family Holiday Concert

For the 12th year, Southeast’s Percussion Ensemble will present its annual Family Holiday Concert. Two performances of the same show, at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, will be held at Bedell Performance Hall, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.

Director and founder Shane Mizicko said he’s excited to be able to bring a professional-caliber performance to all ages — especially families with young children.

Mizicko said the music is performed by his students at the university, and by some guests, including dancers, vocal soloists and even a violinist.

In this undated photo, dancers perform in The Moscow Ballet's 'Great Russian Nutcracker.' Submitted

“I started the concert because I wanted my kids to go to a professional-level concert without worrying about them starting to cry,” Mizicko said. “My daughter was 18 months old when we started. Now, she’s one of the dancers.”

A projection screen will incorporate images into four or five of the segments, Mizicko said.

“Since the performance is geared toward children, we keep it mostly upbeat,” Mizicko said, adding attendees can buy egg shakers to play along with the performance.