All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 29, 2024

Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South

The Holiday of Lights drive-thru is moving permanently to Cape County Park South with the same displays in a larger space.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The Holiday of Lights display is moving across Kingshighway to a different Cape Girardeau County park. Parks superintendent Bryan Sander said the move, while spurred by planned construction, will most likely be permanent.
The Holiday of Lights display is moving across Kingshighway to a different Cape Girardeau County park. Parks superintendent Bryan Sander said the move, while spurred by planned construction, will most likely be permanent. Southeast Missourian file

The annual Holiday of Lights drive-thru is moving to a new location. For the first time, the event will take place across Kingshighway at Cape County Park South instead of Cape County Park North.

Cape Girardeau County park superintendent Bryan Sander told the Southeast Missourian the relocation would most likely be permanent.

“I do not anticipate ever moving it back to the north park,” he said.

The change came about because of planned construction in and around North Park Lake. Newer features from 2023 including a lighted tunnel, floats on the lake and additional entrance lighting will make the move to County Park South.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“All those items will be there this year in the south park and everybody’s location numbers will be the same. We still will provide everybody’s electric to their spots, it’s just that we’re moving across the highway due to the lake having a leak in it and there will be some ongoing construction in the north park entrance for the Avenue of Flags sidewalk,” Sander said.

Last year saw some 70 displays populate the park and Sander said this year should see a similar number. He said the southern park provides more opportunities for sponsorships because of its larger display space.

Participants can set up their displays between Saturday, Nov. 16, and Saturday, Nov. 23. They will be lit Wednesday, Nov. 27, and remain lit every night until New Year’s Day.

Like last year, it costs $100 to reserve a spot for display. This amount offsets utility costs and helps support the parks department for future events. Interested parties can contact Sander at (573) 270-3567 for reservation questions.

Holiday of Lights has served as a tourism attraction and community event since its inception in 1987. It features holiday light displays submitted by local businesses, organizations and individuals.

Story Tags
newsletter
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Cannabis regulators concerned about predatory practices in M...
newsletterOct. 29
Cape Girardeau Public Schools approves Marquand-Zion partner...
newsletterOct. 29
Cape Comic Con 2024 promises a weekend of cosplay, panels an...
NewsOct. 29
Early voting hours extended for Cape Girardeau, Jackson

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maintenance; EB U.S. 60 in Scott County reduced for sign work
NewsOct. 29
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maintenance; EB U.S. 60 in Scott County reduced for sign work
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay more
NewsOct. 28
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay more
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-town officer to SEMO DPS leadership
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-town officer to SEMO DPS leadership
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
NewsOct. 27
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy