Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South

The annual Holiday of Lights drive-thru is moving to a new location. For the first time, the event will take place across Kingshighway at Cape County Park South instead of Cape County Park North.

Cape Girardeau County park superintendent Bryan Sander told the Southeast Missourian the relocation would most likely be permanent.

“I do not anticipate ever moving it back to the north park,” he said.

The change came about because of planned construction in and around North Park Lake. Newer features from 2023 including a lighted tunnel, floats on the lake and additional entrance lighting will make the move to County Park South.