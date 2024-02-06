Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South

The annual Holiday of Lights drive-thru is moving to a new location. For the first time, the event will take place across Kingshighway at Cape County Park South instead of Cape County Park North.
Cape Girardeau County park superintendent Bryan Sander told the Southeast Missourian the relocation would most likely be permanent.
“I do not anticipate ever moving it back to the north park,” he said.
The change came about because of planned construction in and around North Park Lake. Newer features from 2023 including a lighted tunnel, floats on the lake and additional entrance lighting will make the move to County Park South.
“All those items will be there this year in the south park and everybody’s location numbers will be the same. We still will provide everybody’s electric to their spots, it’s just that we’re moving across the highway due to the lake having a leak in it and there will be some ongoing construction in the north park entrance for the Avenue of Flags sidewalk,” Sander said.
Last year saw some 70 displays populate the park and Sander said this year should see a similar number. He said the southern park provides more opportunities for sponsorships because of its larger display space.
Participants can set up their displays between Saturday, Nov. 16, and Saturday, Nov. 23. They will be lit Wednesday, Nov. 27, and remain lit every night until New Year’s Day.
Like last year, it costs $100 to reserve a spot for display. This amount offsets utility costs and helps support the parks department for future events. Interested parties can contact Sander at (573) 270-3567 for reservation questions.
Holiday of Lights has served as a tourism attraction and community event since its inception in 1987. It features holiday light displays submitted by local businesses, organizations and individuals.
