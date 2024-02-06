Holiday movie filmed in Missouri hits streaming service

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- A holiday-themed movie filmed in St. Joseph is hitting the airwaves.
The St. Joseph News-Press reported "Christmas at the Chateau" will be available starting today on the Showtime Channel's streaming service. And its premiere broadcast on the Showtime Family Zone will be Saturday.
The movie was filmed in 2017 and 2018 at a real-life bed-and-breakfast in St. Joseph called Shakespeare Chateau, which caught the eye of director Jason Hudson. He described the home as "beautiful" in a previous interview. It was built in 1885 and sits atop a bluff overlooking the city and the Missouri River.
In the movie, a romance develops between a banker whose company is foreclosing on the bed-and-breakfast and a woman who runs it with her sisters. The deadline to save the business is Christmas Day.
