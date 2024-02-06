Holiday movie filmed in Missouri hits streaming service

The movie was filmed in 2017 and 2018 at a real-life bed-and-breakfast in St. Joseph called Shakespeare Chateau, which caught the eye of director Jason Hudson. He described the home as "beautiful" in a previous interview. It was built in 1885 and sits atop a bluff overlooking the city and the Missouri River.

In the movie, a romance develops between a banker whose company is foreclosing on the bed-and-breakfast and a woman who runs it with her sisters. The deadline to save the business is Christmas Day.

