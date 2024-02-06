Holiday lights displays in area parks are ready and set to glow

It's almost time for holiday lights displays in Cape County Park North and in Jackson's City Park, and officials said this year's displays are already going up.
Cape Girardeau County parks superintendent Bryan Sander said about 105 displays are confirmed for this year, "which is about normal."
According to the county's website, displays may be installed starting 10 days before Thanksgiving -- this year, that was Nov. 12.
Sander expressed concern that the snowfall Thursday would hurt people's ability to put up displays over the weekend.
In October, the county commission approved a new fee schedule for county park lighted displays: $100 for displays along the main road, open to businesses, organizations or individuals; and $50 for smaller displays out in the park, which would be open only to individuals.
Lights will be turned on at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 21.
In Jackson, the Lights of the Season display is in its 23rd year, said parks and recreation director Shane Anderson.
This year, the city park will host 67 lighted displays from businesses, churches, organizations -- a lot of the community, he said.
That will be along Parkview Street, he said.
The other event in Jackson City Park, the Jackson Holiday Extravaganza, will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 Nov. 23, said chairwoman Janice Lumsden.
The Jackson community outreach board holds several events throughout the year, Lumsden said, and for the fourth year, that will include the event held the day after Thanksgiving -- a chance for families to make some memories, she said.
Hubble Creek's pedestrian bridge is the focal point in the park, Lumsden said.
"The bridge will have vibrant, LED lights. Every year, we change the color -- it'll be a surprise for everybody what colors will be up," Lumsden said.
Lumsden expressed gratitude to city leaders who worked with the committee on the new bridge's design, allowing for electrical outlets and other considerations so the display could go on.
More than 125 trees will have LED lights wrapped around the trunks, she said.
"The reflection in Hubble Creek is really beautiful," she said. "When people stand on the bridge, they can look down the creek and see those reflections."
The Nov. 23 event will include free games and crafts, as in past years, and wagon rides will also be available.
Food trucks from Hinkebein Hill Farm, Sugar Chic Creamery and Motley Chue will also be on site, Lumsden said.
One tree will have more than one color wrapped around its trunk, Lumsden said: the giving tree, where community members can drop off collections for not one, but two charities this year.
"We're collecting for the Jackson Ministerial Alliance food pantry and Safe Harbor," Lumsden said, so participants are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items or pet food for Safe Harbor.
That tree will be right next to the pavilion, she added.
The Jackson Holiday Extravaganza on Nov. 23 will be held rain or shine, except in an extreme case, such as an ice storm, Lumsden said.
"We're keeping our fingers crossed we can do all these activities," she said, adding that people need to dress accordingly, whatever the weather.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.