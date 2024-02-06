Holiday lights displays in area parks are ready and set to glow

It's almost time for holiday lights displays in Cape County Park North and in Jackson's City Park, and officials said this year's displays are already going up.

Cape Girardeau County parks superintendent Bryan Sander said about 105 displays are confirmed for this year, "which is about normal."

According to the county's website, displays may be installed starting 10 days before Thanksgiving -- this year, that was Nov. 12.

Sander expressed concern that the snowfall Thursday would hurt people's ability to put up displays over the weekend.

In October, the county commission approved a new fee schedule for county park lighted displays: $100 for displays along the main road, open to businesses, organizations or individuals; and $50 for smaller displays out in the park, which would be open only to individuals.

Lights will be turned on at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 21.

In Jackson, the Lights of the Season display is in its 23rd year, said parks and recreation director Shane Anderson.

This year, the city park will host 67 lighted displays from businesses, churches, organizations -- a lot of the community, he said.

That will be along Parkview Street, he said.

The other event in Jackson City Park, the Jackson Holiday Extravaganza, will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 Nov. 23, said chairwoman Janice Lumsden.

The Jackson community outreach board holds several events throughout the year, Lumsden said, and for the fourth year, that will include the event held the day after Thanksgiving -- a chance for families to make some memories, she said.

Hubble Creek's pedestrian bridge is the focal point in the park, Lumsden said.