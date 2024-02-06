A six-pig roast, music from country duo Brothers Walker and a presentation by former Navy SEAL, author and commentator Chad Williams is offered to men of all ages at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at Cape First Church in Cape Girardeau.

The annual men's event has been going on for quite some time, according to Cape First Church pastor Chad Fisher.

"As far as the pig roast, this will be our second year," Fisher said. "It sold out last year in just a few weeks."

The church's kitchen crew will build six large concrete pits for the roasting of hogs for the event, he said. And chicken quarters will be available as well -- with sides and drinks.

According to Fisher, "we're going to be roasting whole hogs."

Along with the chow and guest speaker, several different activities also will be available within the church lobby, he said -- including a mechanical bull.

Fisher said the decision to include Williams as this year's speaker stemmed from looking at other men's events at larger churches and just "ran across him."

"I looked him up on his website and checked into his book a little bit and thought, man, this would be a great dude to come in for this event," Fisher said. "Seeing his repertoire and where he's been, that's a guy that would be great for this."