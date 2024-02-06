A six-pig roast, music from country duo Brothers Walker and a presentation by former Navy SEAL, author and commentator Chad Williams is offered to men of all ages at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at Cape First Church in Cape Girardeau.
The annual men's event has been going on for quite some time, according to Cape First Church pastor Chad Fisher.
"As far as the pig roast, this will be our second year," Fisher said. "It sold out last year in just a few weeks."
The church's kitchen crew will build six large concrete pits for the roasting of hogs for the event, he said. And chicken quarters will be available as well -- with sides and drinks.
According to Fisher, "we're going to be roasting whole hogs."
Along with the chow and guest speaker, several different activities also will be available within the church lobby, he said -- including a mechanical bull.
Fisher said the decision to include Williams as this year's speaker stemmed from looking at other men's events at larger churches and just "ran across him."
"I looked him up on his website and checked into his book a little bit and thought, man, this would be a great dude to come in for this event," Fisher said. "Seeing his repertoire and where he's been, that's a guy that would be great for this."
According to Williams' website, he has appeared on Fox News Channel, CNN News Room and Anderson Cooper 360. He provides "a Navy SEAL's perspective" on issues related to effective leadership, resilience, teamwork, overcoming adversity and motivation. He also is a best-selling author of his book, "SEAL of God," the website stated.
Last year the men's event sold 503 tickets. And this year, Fisher said, the goal is to break the 600 mark.
"We saw 146 men give their life to Jesus at this event last year," Fisher said. "It's more regional than just local. We'll see some guys drive a good distance to be here."
Ticket sales just started, Fisher said, and over 100 tickets already have been sold.
He said the church's goal is for "men to be saved" and for them to "know their purpose, destiny and to follow God."
"Sometimes it's really hard to get dudes to show up to church on Sunday. But if you say, 'Hey, come hang out with us; we're gonna roast some hogs, have a mechanical bull and there's going to be a former Navy SEAL here, dudes are like, 'Yeah.'"
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased by calling (573) 334-4421.
