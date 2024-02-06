HIV, syphilis cases up in Cape Girardeau County

The monthly communicable disease report, delivered Tuesday, April 25, to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees, revealed March data for sexually transmitted diseases and HIV.
Six HIV cases were reported last month in the county compared to only one in February.
"It's a disturbing trend, seen not just in Cape County, but nationally," said Autumn Grim, epidemiologist and deputy director of the county health department.
"(The data) is a little disheartening because of the programs that are in place for HIV," Grim said, referring to the availability of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medicine.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, PrEP reduces the risk of getting HIV from sex by 99% and by at least 74% from injection drug use.
Grim reported the number of syphilis cases went from four in February to 12 in March.
"Like HIV, this is also a trend seen not only here but across the nation," she said, noting there were also 10 cases of gonorrhea and 29 cases of chlamydia in the county in March.
"Getting tested and getting treated for STDs is a key factor in avoiding infertility," Grim added.
Three were 246 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in March.
"COVID-19 is now endemic in the population," Grim said, referring to the term used to mean "consistently present."
CDC's COVID tracker shows Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties all continue with a "low" community level for the coronavirus, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus/ 2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html.
Board members were told the center's health insurance plan will increase by nearly 29% when the premium comes up for renewal in June, if the plan continues with no changes.
Rob Rueseler of Cape Girardeau's Rueseler & Associates walked the five board members through possible options to reduce the cost to the county and to the department's employees — including abandoning the center's current self-funded plan for the federal government's Affordable Health Care plan with a possible use of health savings accounts.
Public Health Center director Jane Wernsman recommended the department's employees be given the opportunity to provide feedback before the health board makes an insurance renewal decision at a special meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.
The board elected new officers. John Freeze and Georganne Syler will continue as chairman and vice chairwoman. Nancy Johnson, newly elected by county voters April 4, will serve as secretary-treasurer.
