HIV, syphilis cases up in Cape Girardeau County

The monthly communicable disease report, delivered Tuesday, April 25, to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees, revealed March data for sexually transmitted diseases and HIV.

Six HIV cases were reported last month in the county compared to only one in February.

"It's a disturbing trend, seen not just in Cape County, but nationally," said Autumn Grim, epidemiologist and deputy director of the county health department.

"(The data) is a little disheartening because of the programs that are in place for HIV," Grim said, referring to the availability of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medicine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, PrEP reduces the risk of getting HIV from sex by 99% and by at least 74% from injection drug use.

STDs

Grim reported the number of syphilis cases went from four in February to 12 in March.

"Like HIV, this is also a trend seen not only here but across the nation," she said, noting there were also 10 cases of gonorrhea and 29 cases of chlamydia in the county in March.

"Getting tested and getting treated for STDs is a key factor in avoiding infertility," Grim added.