Hitting the Cape La Croix Trail on Thursday in Cape Girardeau
“It’s nice now that it’s not so congested when we have runners, bikers and moms pushing strollers,” Amy Rusthoven said as she jogged, pushing her son Judah Rusthoven, 1, in a stroller along the Cape La Croix Trail on Thursday in Cape Girardeau. The path recently has been widened.Andrew J. Whitaker