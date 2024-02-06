Hit-and-run leaves 1 in serious condition

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report a pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle at 9:25 p.m. Monday on Highway 25 near Gordonville.
Gracie E. Tillman, 22, of Jackson was struck by a vehicle while she was in the roadway and experienced serious injuries, according to the report. She was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center.
The vehicle involved fled the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
