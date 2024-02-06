History Center to host Traditional Music Night

Cape Girardeau County History Center will host traditional music night at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.
The Traditional Music Night has been a fixture at the history center, located at 102 S. High St. in Jackson, for almost seven years. It happens the third Saturday of every month and is a preservation of the traditional porch singing in early Missouri.
The event is free and open to the public.
Acoustic-only musicians sit in a circle and take turns selecting a musical piece while the entire group joins, and the audience sings along.
The music ranges from bluegrass to folk, Americana, jazz, gospel and rock.
"The Traditional Music Night is an educational goal of the nearly century-old Cape Girardeau County Historical Society and an opportunity to preserve an important aspect of our regional cultural history," said Carla Jordan, director of the Historical Society.
