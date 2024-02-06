JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Many students at a historically Black college in Missouri returned from Christmas break last week dressed in black, mourning the suicide of a beloved administrator who had alleged bullying and racism by the school's white president.

Known for keeping her office door open and greeting everyone at Lincoln University with a smile, Antoinette Bonnie Candia-Bailey's death has spurred student protests and #JUSTICE4BONNIE T-shirts across the idyllic red-brick campus in Jefferson City.

While President John Moseley agreed last week to go on paid leave pending a third-party investigation, many of the school's 1,800 students and its alumni group are calling for his termination. A string of #firemoseley social media posts have questioned his qualifications, his treatment of the Black administrator and whether it was appropriate for a white man to lead an HBCU.

"We do want to see the removal of Dr. Moseley, as well as the board of curators and everybody else who was responsible," said 22-year-old senior Xoe Binford, who was among about 30 protesters at a curators' meeting on Wednesday.

The board described the 49-year-old's death on Jan. 8 as "tragic," but declined to comment in detail, citing the need to keep personnel information confidential.

"As a University community, we want to prioritize the mental health of everyone here and make sure each employee and student is treated with dignity and respect," Board of Curators President Victor Pasley said.

Monica Graham, a Lincoln graduate and longtime friend, said Candia-Bailey killed herself days after being fired as vice president of student affairs. Graham shared an email in which Candia-Bailey detailed the problems she was having with Moseley, including saying that he harassed her and alluded to her being "an angry Black woman," which she described as a "stereotype that has demoralized Black women for decades."

Candia-Bailey wrote that the situation deteriorated after she requested time off through the Family Medical Leave Act to deal with her "severe depression and anxiety."

Moseley has not responded to an email seeking comment.

Most historically Black colleges and universities had white presidents through the 1940s after which graduates began to push back, said Marybeth Gasman, a Rutgers University historian whose research focuses on systemic racism in higher education.

Today, a white president at an HBCU is a rarity, she said. She was aware of just one other example, Bluefield State in West Virginia, which is now a majority white school.

"As it's rare, we don't know much about the consequences," she said. "However, we do know from research and many examples that Black women are often mistreated, bullied, and harassed in the workplace by white men and others. They have to contend with sexism and racism as well."

The first Black female president of Harvard University was recently forced to resign after being accused of plagiarism and amid backlash over her testimony at a Congressional hearing about antisemitism on campus. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled to end affirmative action in college admissions, and diversity, equity and inclusion programs are increasingly under attack in academia and the corporate world.