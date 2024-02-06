All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJune 3, 2019
Historical concert in the park
Addison Masters, 7, of Advance, Missouri, dances to the music of her grandfather, Randy Malone of Delta, during a free concert hosted by the Chaffee Historical Society on Sunday at Circle Park in Chaffee, Missouri. ...
Addison Masters, 7, of Advance, Missouri, dances to the music of her grandfather, Randy Malone of Delta, during a free concert hosted by the Chaffee Historical Society on Sunday at Circle Park in Chaffee, Missouri. Will Hargrove, president of the society, said another concert is scheduled at 6 p.m. June 15 at the park.
Addison Masters, 7, of Advance, Missouri, dances to the music of her grandfather, Randy Malone of Delta, during a free concert hosted by the Chaffee Historical Society on Sunday at Circle Park in Chaffee, Missouri. Will Hargrove, president of the society, said another concert is scheduled at 6 p.m. June 15 at the park.Jacob Wiegand
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Local News
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy