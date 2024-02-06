Historical concert in the park

Addison Masters, 7, of Advance, Missouri, dances to the music of her grandfather, Randy Malone of Delta, during a free concert hosted by the Chaffee Historical Society on Sunday at Circle Park in Chaffee, Missouri. ...

Addison Masters, 7, of Advance, Missouri, dances to the music of her grandfather, Randy Malone of Delta, during a free concert hosted by the Chaffee Historical Society on Sunday at Circle Park in Chaffee, Missouri. Will Hargrove, president of the society, said another concert is scheduled at 6 p.m. June 15 at the park. Jacob Wiegand