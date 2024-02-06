Historic-tax-credit workshop to be held

A workshop on how to manage a historic-preservation tax-credit project in Missouri will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Cape Girardeau County History Center, 102 S. High St. in Jackson.

Bill Hart, executive director of the Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation, will lead participants through several processes, including evaluating criteria for participation, organizing categories of work, keeping good financial records and navigating the application process.