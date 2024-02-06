All sections
NewsNovember 12, 2017

Historic-tax-credit workshop to be held

A workshop on how to manage a historic-preservation tax-credit project in Missouri will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Cape Girardeau County History Center, 102 S. High St. in Jackson. Bill Hart, executive director of the Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation, will lead participants through several processes, including evaluating criteria for participation, organizing categories of work, keeping good financial records and navigating the application process...

Southeast Missourian

A workshop on how to manage a historic-preservation tax-credit project in Missouri will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Cape Girardeau County History Center, 102 S. High St. in Jackson.

Bill Hart, executive director of the Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation, will lead participants through several processes, including evaluating criteria for participation, organizing categories of work, keeping good financial records and navigating the application process.

The Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will host the workshop. Registration is required; visit www.ujro.org to reserve a space.

Pertinent address:

102 High St., Jackson, Mo.

