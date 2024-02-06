Historic Rose Garden undergoes name change as project finishes

Capaha Park's Rose Garden renovation is complete, and it has a new name.

Along with a new look, the garden is now called Capaha Park Garden. City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director Doug Gannon said the reason for the name change is because there won't be just roses added to the garden.

The parks department planted new species in late October, with more seasonal planting to commence in the spring.

"We're gonna plant a variety of plants that are somewhat aesthetically pleasing, but a little more low maintenance," Gannon said. "There will be some roses in there, but there's gonna be a lot of other plants in there as well."

Gannon said the parks and recreation department worked closely with the Ramblewood Garden Club on the fall planting.