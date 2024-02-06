Historic outdoor Branson theater closes

BRANSON, Mo. — An outdoor theater in Branson that’s hosted a theatrical adaptation of the Ozarks’ Shepherd of the Hills since 1960 is closing.

The Joplin Globe reported the Shepherd of the Hills Outdoor Theatre announced Saturday via Facebook it has presented its last performance.

Owner Sharena Naugher said Monday the theater recently took out a bank loan on the property because of increasing operating costs and decreasing revenue.