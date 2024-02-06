All sections
May 12, 2017

Historic outdoor Branson theater closes

BRANSON, Mo. — An outdoor theater in Branson that’s hosted a theatrical adaptation of the Ozarks’ Shepherd of the Hills since 1960 is closing. The Joplin Globe reported the Shepherd of the Hills Outdoor Theatre announced Saturday via Facebook it has presented its last performance. ...

Associated Press

BRANSON, Mo. — An outdoor theater in Branson that’s hosted a theatrical adaptation of the Ozarks’ Shepherd of the Hills since 1960 is closing.

The Joplin Globe reported the Shepherd of the Hills Outdoor Theatre announced Saturday via Facebook it has presented its last performance.

Owner Sharena Naugher said Monday the theater recently took out a bank loan on the property because of increasing operating costs and decreasing revenue.

Naugher said the theater was hopeful it could reach this season’s May 27 opening night, but it was notified last week the bank is foreclosing on the property.

Branson Convention and Visitors Bureau spokeswoman Lynn Berry said the 1907 novel and the theatrical performances of “Shepherd of the Hills” were instrumental in Branson’s growth in the 20th century.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com

