Historic Jackson water tower reaches landmark status

The Depression-era water tank at Eastview Street and Sawyer Lane in Jackson, reportedly America's oldest water tower constructed of all welded steel and still in use, has been designated a "water landmark."

Kent Peetz, Jackson's public works director, informed city aldermen Monday about the award from American Water Works Association (AWWA).

The tank, erected in 1933 during the tenure of the municipality's longtime mayor, James Reed Bowman, has a capacity of 200,000 gallons, is 182 feet tall and has a 53-foot diameter.

The tank, located near the city's recycling center, is being drained this week in preparation for interior repainting.