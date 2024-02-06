All sections
NewsMay 18, 2022
Historic Jackson water tower reaches landmark status
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jackson's water tower, built in 1933 near the intersection of Sawyer Lane and Eastview Street, has been recognized as a water landmark by American Water Works Association. The recognition came during Monday's Board of Aldermen meeting in Jackson's City Hall.
Jackson's water tower, built in 1933 near the intersection of Sawyer Lane and Eastview Street, has been recognized as a water landmark by American Water Works Association. The recognition came during Monday's Board of Aldermen meeting in Jackson's City Hall.Submitted

The Depression-era water tank at Eastview Street and Sawyer Lane in Jackson, reportedly America's oldest water tower constructed of all welded steel and still in use, has been designated a "water landmark."

Kent Peetz, Jackson's public works director, informed city aldermen Monday about the award from American Water Works Association (AWWA).

The tank, erected in 1933 during the tenure of the municipality's longtime mayor, James Reed Bowman, has a capacity of 200,000 gallons, is 182 feet tall and has a 53-foot diameter.

The tank, located near the city's recycling center, is being drained this week in preparation for interior repainting.

Kent Peetz, Jackson's director of public works, right, presents Mayor Dwain Hahs with an award Monday recognizing the city's historic water tower as a landmark -- a recognition given by American Water Works Association.
Kent Peetz, Jackson's director of public works, right, presents Mayor Dwain Hahs with an award Monday recognizing the city's historic water tower as a landmark -- a recognition given by American Water Works Association.Jeff Long
Peetz informed aldermen National Public Works Week is underway through Saturday "to recognize the importance and indispensability of public works in society -- from sanitation to dams to power grids," according to a AWWA release.

Bond issue

Peetz also reflected on the upcoming $10.1 million bond issue on the Aug. 2 ballot, intended to provide funding for upgrades to Jackson's wastewater treatment facility.

"Most of (our) facility was constructed in 1989 and has operated on a 24/7 basis for 33 years (and) several of the mechanical systems need replacing or rebuilding due to age and wear," he said, adding anticipated revenue from the bonds will help upgrade a wastewater system "in a growing community."

Between 2010 and 2020, Jackson -- Cape Girardeau County's seat -- increased 9.3% in population to 15,036 residents, according to Census Bureau figures.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

