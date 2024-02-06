Historic figure visits Cape Girardeau

Curt and Lena Fields, as Ulysses S. Grant and his wife, Julia, attend Friday’s kickoff of a Grant exhibit at Kellerman Foundation for Historical Preservation in Cape Girardeau. ...

Curt and Lena Fields, as Ulysses S. Grant and his wife, Julia, attend Friday’s kickoff of a Grant exhibit at Kellerman Foundation for Historical Preservation in Cape Girardeau. The exhibit celebrates the 200th anniversary of the general’s birth. Curt Fields is a “living historian” portraying the former president in various productions and presentations. Sharon Sanders ~ Southeast Missourian