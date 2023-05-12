Historic church holding an open house

Bethel Baptist Church will be having an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13.

The church is located at 2878 Old Bethel Lane in Jackson.

It was organized in 1806 and is the first non- Catholic church west of the Mississippi River in the area known as the Louisiana Territory.

Bethel survived the famous earthquake of 1811, cholera epidemics and the Civil War. It did not survive the anti-mission movement and died in 1867, according to a news release.