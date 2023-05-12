Historic church holding an open house

Bethel Baptist Church will be having an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13.
The church is located at 2878 Old Bethel Lane in Jackson.
It was organized in 1806 and is the first non- Catholic church west of the Mississippi River in the area known as the Louisiana Territory.
Bethel survived the famous earthquake of 1811, cholera epidemics and the Civil War. It did not survive the anti-mission movement and died in 1867, according to a news release.
In 2006, the church building was restored and has had several improvements since.
Those who take a walk through the cemetery will see gravesites of three Revolutionary War soldiers, and many of the tombstones date back to the early 1800s.
The grounds are accessible at all times, but the actual church building will be open from noon to 4 p.m. the second Saturday of each month from May through October.
If a church or group would like to schedule a tour or an event at Old Bethel, contact First Baptist Church of Jackson at (573) 243-8415.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.