Historic Catholic grounds in Perryville to see major renovations

A major restoration and building campaign at St. Mary's of the Barrens in Perryville, Missouri, is underway, including several additions to the grounds and upgrades to existing structures.

The renovation is being handled by the Association of the Miraculous Medal in Perryville, a not-for-profit organization on site at St. Mary's.

The campus once housed a seminary and now includes a Catholic church and museum, a stone grotto and other structures.

The campaign plans include a new, life-size statue of Mary and adding a "rosary walk," a nearly mile-long course beginning with a crucifix plaza and with each rosary bead indicated as a circular concrete pad.

The walk will lead to the existing grotto.

St. Mary's of the Barrens Church is seen Tuesday in Perryville, Missouri. Fred Lynch

According to a June 2 Facebook post, St. Mary's of The Barrens Church will be closed for outside construction work through July 22 and will reopen for Mass on July 23.

The grotto and grounds will be closed until May 2018, according to the post.

AMM volunteer coordinator Frank Ryan wrote in an email the church has not been a parish church since 1965, but a residence for retired Vincentian priests and brothers, called the Apostle of Charity Residence, is on the grounds.

More than 8,000 visitors come to the shrine and grounds annually, Ryan added, which was founded in 1827 by Vincentian priests.

The statue of Mary will be dedicated to the 95-year ministry of the Daughters of Charity, an order of nuns whose members served the Perryville community for 95 years, AMM volunteer coordinator Frank Ryan wrote in an email Tuesday.

An artist's rendering shows the rosary walk to be constructed at St. Mary's of the Barrens in Perryville, Missouri. The walks begins at the crucifix plaza, at far left. Fred Lynch

"The bronze statue of Mary is a way to recognize the work and commitment that the Daughters of Charity had to the Perryville community," Ryan wrote.

They and the Vincentian priests founded the Association of the Miraculous Medal in 1918. More than 200 nuns served over the 95 years, according to a news release from the AMM.