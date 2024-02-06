News April 21, 2021

Historic building is stabilized; traffic flow open

The former Broadway Theatre building that caught fire March 31 was stabilized Friday by Foeste Masonry, according to Cape Girardeau development services director Anna Kangas. The 800 block of Broadway, where the building is located was closed to traffic for 16 days until the structure was stabilized. The building is being supported by an apparatus while vehicles pass by on Tuesday