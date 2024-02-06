Historian Frank Nickell's collection to be archived

This story has updated information in a photo cutline.

Frank Nickell doesn’t say “no” easily.

That’s obvious after a quick glance at one museum case, artfully and economically arranged ahead of a celebration of Nickell’s life’s work, planned for Feb. 9 at Heritage Hall, 102 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau.

Nickell is a historian in a 27-county area in Southeast Missouri, and is familiar to many audiences, said Mary Ann Kellerman, co-founder of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation and Heritage Hall.

Frank Nickell displays an image of downtown Cape Girardeau on Thursday at Heritage Hall in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

Nickell hosts public radio affiliate KRCU’s “Almost Yesterday,” a series chronicling interesting moments or people in Cape Girardeau’s history.

He was a professor at Southeast Missouri State University for more than 25 years, teaching history, doing research, helping other researchers work on projects or manuscripts — and amassing a collection chock full of interesting tidbits, each with its own story.

That collection eventually will be converted to the Nickell Regional Archive, Kellerman said.

The glass-fronted case at Heritage Hall holds props from 1950s commercials shot at KFVS12, early photos of Cape Girardeau, artifacts from historical figures, and on and on — “He has such a broad interest,” Kellerman said of Nickell.

Artifacts from the collection of Frank Nickell are on display Thursday at Heritage Hall in downtown Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

It’s not even a fraction of Nickell’s treasures, and as he’s in his 80s, the urgency to preserve the collection became apparent not too long ago, Kellerman said.

“He’s a treasure,” Kellerman said of Nickell, who has worked full-time at Heritage Hall since 2017. “We’re so happy to have him with the foundation.”

Kellerman knew Nickell from her time as a professor in the interior design program at Southeast, she said, and after he left his position as assistant director of the State Historical Society of Missouri Research Center in Cape Girardeau, she and her husband, Bert, invited Nickell to work at Heritage Hall.

Then Nickell mentioned his collection.

Nickell said he took Kellerman to a storage facility and showed her what was there: 14 four-drawer filing cabinets, all full, in two storage units.

Frank Nickell displays an image of a log cabin southeast of Advance, Missouri, on Thursday at Heritage Hall in downtown Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

“And that doesn’t even count what I have at home,” Nickell said, laughing.

That amounts to another six four-drawer cabinets, he said, plus other miscellany.