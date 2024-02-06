In 1936, Victor Green published a guide book for African-American travelers in a segregated United States. Titled “The Negro Motorist Green Book,” or simply “The Green Book,” it contained information on where African-American families could find a place to eat, buy gasoline, stay overnight, without being harassed.

Regional historian Frank Nickell spoke Tuesday night at Heritage Hall, 102 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, about “The Green Book” and its Cape Girardeau entries.

Thanks to the book, Nickell said, travelers “could avoid confrontation and have a safe vacation.”

After World War II, Nickell said, transportation had changed. Roads were easier to navigate, cars could travel longer distances.

That made vacationing easier.

But, Nickell said, “sundown towns” required African-Americans to be gone by sundown.

In a country that continually touted freedom, Nickell said, the existence of these towns was “very restrictive.”

Anna, Illinois, was one such town, as were numerous communities in Missouri, including Chaffee, Dexter and Bell City, Nickell said.

“The Green Book” was one way travelers could communicate to each other, Nickell said.

Houses listed in the book became safe havens, Nickell said, calling them “points of freedom” along the highways.

Cape Girardeau had three such houses: a home owned by the Williams family at 408 S. Frederick St., the Randol family at 422 North St., and Cape Girardeau resident Louise Duncan’s family’s home, at 38 N. Hanover St., Duncan said.

At the lecture Tuesday, Duncan said her great-aunt and great-uncle built the house in the early 1900s, and she remembers the house from her childhood as being “always full of people.”