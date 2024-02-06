His dad's responsible

(Published May 25, 1993.)

It all started with Rush Jr.

Rush H. Limbaugh Jr., 1918-1990, attorney, father and namesake of the most listened-to radio talk host ever, was one of Cape Girardeau, Missouri's most unforgettable characters. An extremely close friend of our family and my father's attorney, Rush Jr. influenced me enormously in my early years as well. Rush III credits having grown up in his father's household for his having acquired his now famously formidable analytical powers, as well as his passionate interest in politics, government and current events.

There were no half-measures for Rush Jr.; whatever he believed, he believed passionately. He had opinions on just about everything and a ferocious capacity for sharing them as a nearly unmatched advocate. It could be conservative politics, sports, women, romance, aviation and the comparative attributes of airplanes (a consuming passion), education, the law, history, movies, classical music, business, antiquity or Christianity, a field of inquiry he had studied deeply as a Biblical scholar and Methodist lay leader.

Rush Jr. had been a national champion collegiate debater before graduating, in 1941, from the law school at his beloved University of Missouri, on the eve of World War II. That conflict found him an enthusiastic aviator in the Army Air Corps, with duty in the China-Burma Theater as a fighter and bomber pilot. Years later, I remembered him discoursing for hours on the various attributes of the P-40 and the P-51 ("the finest propeller aircraft ever made").

During the years he practiced law in Cape Girardeau, he was much sought-after as a speaker on patriotic themes and at veterans memorials. Always, there was the passionate devotion to the individual and to his freedom. He developed a special address featuring original research on the signers of Declaration of Independence.