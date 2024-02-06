Himmelberger House ready for rebirth, developer says

The old brick dwelling still stands firm, but it has seen better days. It greets outsiders with its promising red brick exterior, but also chipped paint from its soffits, window trim, facing and front porch columns. To an untrained eye, much of the wood looks suspiciously brittle. A translucent layer of grime dulls the exterior.

The air conditioner units in the upstairs windows do the old home no aesthetic favors. A few bushes grow untrimmed along the front. A vine of something crawls toward the second story.

The wide front door needs some TLC, but for its age and flaws, the house, built in 1921, still raises its chin against a century of punches.

Ben and Madawn Traxel have received municipal authorization to transform the Himmelberger House into a boutique hotel with seven guess rooms. Bob Miller ~ bmiller@semissourian.com

Ben and Madawn Traxel have received municipal authorization to transform the Himmelberger House into a boutique hotel with seven guess rooms. Bob Miller ~ bmiller@semissourian.com

When the door opens, the Himmelberger House reveals its sturdy bones, handsome features and the aura of a wealthy family who lived and dined here 100 years ago.

Cape Girardeau couple Ben and Madawn Traxel are inspired to return the building to its debonair status and then some. The Traxels intend to convert the building, once home to one of Cape Girardeau's most prominent businessmen, into a seven-room boutique hotel that sits just across the campus of Southeast.

Ben Traxel, originally from Poplar Bluff, owns an architectural firm in Cape Girardeau. His business Tenmile Companies is at the forefront of one of Cape Girardeau's most anticipated projects -- the refurbishing of the Esquire movie theater for retail space on Broadway. Madawn is an educator at Southeast. This project is not connected to Traxel's business or the Esquire project, but rather a personal project with his wife and family. As the couple shows the house to a reporter, they both chip in and explain plans for each room, but it's Madawn who exudes excitement around every corner.

The Himmelberger House will soon become a boutique hotel. Bob Miller ~ bmiller@semissourian.com

The Himmelberger House will soon become a boutique hotel. Bob Miller ~ bmiller@semissourian.com

The Traxels took possession of the property on Tuesday after a long process that included a request-for-proposal bid to the university and a special use permit from the city of Cape Girardeau. The plans had to be approved by two city boards and finally the city council. That included writing a new definition for boutique hotels, for which a special use permit can now be obtained in certain zones. It was a lengthy bureaucratic process, but one Ben said was not adversarial. The opposite, in fact.

Now, the Traxels are ready to jump in and get to work.

The Himmelberger house, with roughly 6,000 square feet spread over three main floors, has provided a nostalgic canvas. Far cleaner than its exterior, the inside of the old Himmelberger invokes feelings of potential rather than pity. The old trim and hardwood floors remain intact, though some of the floors have been covered by thin carpet and will need to be removed to expose the oak hardwood. Some of the original mahogany trim and decorative panels have been slightly damaged by students hanging posters with tape. The damage is barely noticeable, but Ben Traxel sees it as he moves through the room, making a mental note of the work that will need to be done to repair the imperfections. The couple also notes an electric outlet post that comes out of the floor that was used to accommodate student workstations. And some construction-grade fluorescent office lights that run perpendicular to the building's original ceiling beams will need to be removed. Still, some original wall sconces remain intact.