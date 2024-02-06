Hill, Hayward named to new posts at Southeast

The College of Health and Human Services at Southeast Missouri State University has a new interim dean.
Hamner Hill, chairman of the Department of Political Science, Philosophy and Religion at Southeast, was named interim dean effective Sept. 1 and will serve as interim dean until June 30 or until a dean is named, according to a university news release.
The University Studies program, which Hill was named director of in August, soon will have a new interim director during Hill’s term as interim dean, according to the release.
Albert Hayward Jr., associate professor of philosophy and religion, has been appointed interim chairman of the Department of Political Science, Philosophy and Religion.
