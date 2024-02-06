Hiker and the three bears: Cape native talks down mama grizzly

Though frightened, Daniel Willingham didn’t panic as he faced one of the most dangerous of situations in our nation’s wilds — a 600-pound mama grizzly bear, ready to defend her cubs.

With a “good-sized revolver” in hand and the know-how to de-escalate an extreme situation, the Cape Girardeau native and avid hiker said he convinced the bear he was going to shoot.

Would his threats be enough?

On Sept. 6, tired from the six-day, 60-mile backpacking trip at Montana’s Glacier National Park, he and the rest of his group kept their momentum with the end figuratively in sight. But he and one other hiker strayed away from the group. That’s when the encounter occurred.

“For several days we had not seen even another person, because we were way in the backcountry,” Willingham said. And of all places to run into bears, he said, it seemed like it was the last place to spot one.

The trail, Two Medicine Pass, is common to day hikers, he said. It’s also fairly close to a ranger station and parking lot. But from where he was, Willingham said he heard something rustling in some bushes about 15 feet away. Grizzlies, one of the continent’s most deadly predators.

He stood his ground and mentally unpacked what he learned about bears from a previous trip. He knew what to do.

With his weapon and ammo in hand, Willingham knew he could “take it down” if he had to, he said.

Willingham said he could only see one bear at first, but couldn’t figure out why so much brush was moving.

“Gosh, I knew they were large, but this was insane.”

But as the female bear scurried up a nearby hill, Willingham said he saw two other bears behind.

“She runs them up to safety and then she starts running down at us,” he said of the adrenaline-fueled encounter. “I immediately pulled my gun out, dropped the hammer back, yelled ‘Stop!’ and amazingly, she stopped.”