Highways panel rejects Chester Bridge bid

Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission did not award the contract to rehabilitate the Chester Bridge during its regular meeting July 1, according to a press release.
According to Missouri Department of Transportation (MDoT), four bids were received for the bridge rehabilitation project, and all were higher than anticipated. The bids surpassed MDoT's budget for the project.
The MHTC deemed the bids excessive and recommended the Missouri Department of Transportation identify alternate rehabilitation options for the bridge.
The Chester Bridge connects the cities of Chester, Illinois, and Perryville, Missouri, across the Mississippi River via Route 51.
The bridge will continue to be monitored with the next inspection scheduled this fall.
The Chester Bridge website is available at modot.org/chesterbridge.
