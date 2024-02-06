Highway patrol: Wrong-way crash result of medical issue

A wrong-way crash on Interstate 55 involving a Scott County deputy Sunday occurred because the officer had “a medical issue,” the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

Deputy Jason Vishe, 34, of Sikeston, Missouri, was driving southbound in the northbound lane of the interstate at the time of the crash in New Madrid County, according to the highway patrol.

The crash, which was reported at 6:30 a.m., occurred 4 miles north of New Madrid.

The patrol’s Sgt. Clark Parrott said his agency cannot elaborate on Vishe’s medical problem because of a federal law protecting the privacy of a person’s medical information.

In an email to the Southeast Missourian, Parrott wrote, “Deputy Vishe was given field sobriety test after the crash on Sunday and showed no signs of impairment.”