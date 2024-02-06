Highway Patrol: Speeding becoming all too common during pandemic

ST. LOUIS -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting a dangerous trend on roads and highways left wide open by the shutdown tied to the coronavirus outbreak: People speeding at extraordinarily fast levels.

Patrol officials told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at least once a day during the outbreak, motorists are being caught traveling faster than 100 mph. Troopers are hearing excuses ranging from "There's no traffic" to "I'm not hurting anyone."