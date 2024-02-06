Highway patrol: Report of I-55 jumper likely unfounded

A report of a person jumping from the Interstate 55 bridge into the Diversion Channel on Monday appears to be unfounded, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E public information officer Sgt. Clark Parrott.

“According to the officers, there was no evidence at the scene that somebody actually did jump, it was just reported,” Parrott said. “They are going to continue doing a surface search this week, and use side-scan sonar. But at this point, they’re believing it’s unfounded.”