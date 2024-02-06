Highway patrol: Report of I-55 jumper likely unfounded

A report of a person jumping from the Interstate 55 bridge into the Diversion Channel on Monday appears to be unfounded, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E public information officer Sgt. Clark Parrott.
“According to the officers, there was no evidence at the scene that somebody actually did jump, it was just reported,” Parrott said. “They are going to continue doing a surface search this week, and use side-scan sonar. But at this point, they’re believing it’s unfounded.”
The incident occurred at approximately 2 p.m. Monday at mile marker 92 on I-55. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department assisted the highway patrol’s Water Patrol Division on Tuesday morning in an attempt to locate the alleged jumper.
Because of low water temperatures, it could take several days for a body to surface, which is why the highway patrol will return to search the area later this week.
