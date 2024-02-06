Highway patrol receives overdose-medications

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers in Southeast Missouri are joining a growing number of law enforcement agencies carrying an antidote for opioid overdoses in their patrol vehicle.

Patrol officials received boxes of the nasal spray Narcan on Thursday from representatives of Saint Francis Foundation, Black River Healthcare Foundation and Black River Medical Center.

The foundations' donation resulted from a December conversation Dr. Chris Pinderski, medical director of emergency services at Black River Medical Center, had with Capt. Jeff Vitale of the Highway Patrol.

"I was asking him about the drugs they're seeing out on the roads and ... the potential officers have of possible exposure," said Pinderski, who indicated they discussed Narcan at that time.

Pinderski said he learned the patrol did not carry Narcan in its vehicles unlike Poplar Bluff Police Department and Butler County Sheriff's Department.

"I thought it would be great to try to get something in their vehicles," Pinderski said. "I was able, fortunately, to connect with Saint Francis Foundation.

Pinderski said he believes officers having access to Narcan is important for two reasons.

"No. 1, it adds another level of safety to the people of Southeast Missouri," Pinderski said.

Potentially, he said, a trooper could be the first one on the scene of an opioid overdose, and Narcan is "life-saving medication" that can be administered to a patient.

The other consideration, Pinderski said, is the traffic on the highways in the area.

"They have the potential of being exposed accidentally on traffic stops," Pinderski said. "Through the course of their work, there is a potential it could be used on them if they have an accidental exposure."