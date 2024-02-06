Highway Patrol pursuit Wednesday enters Cape, crosses into Illinois

The suspect vehicle continued northbound on Interstate 55 before taking Exit 93A, Parrott stated, where one Cape Girardeau Police Department unit joined in the pursuit as it continued northbound on U.S. 61, then onto eastbound Southern Expressway.

Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said the local police force received a call for assistance from the highway patrol, but by that time the pursuit had already begun passing through town.

According to Parrott, the trooper in pursuit of the pickup truck “lost [sight] of the vehicle at South Sprigg Street and Southern Expressway and was informed by Cape PD the vehicle crossed into Illinois.”

Attempts to contact the Illinois State Police and the Alexander County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office were unreturned at the time of publication.