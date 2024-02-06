All sections
May 8, 2020

Highway Patrol pursuit Wednesday enters Cape, crosses into Illinois

A driver led a police pursuit involving multiple Missouri law enforcement agencies and crossed the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge into Illinois shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect vehicle, a white 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, was observed on Interstate 55 at the 86 mile marker in Scott County, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott...

Ben Matthews
The Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge is seen as a Cape Girardeau Police Department patrol vehicle travels west on Highway 74 after assisting a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in a pursuit Wednesday, which began in Scott County and crossed into Alexander County, Illinois.
The Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge is seen as a Cape Girardeau Police Department patrol vehicle travels west on Highway 74 after assisting a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in a pursuit Wednesday, which began in Scott County and crossed into Alexander County, Illinois.

A driver led a police pursuit involving multiple Missouri law enforcement agencies and crossed the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge into Illinois shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect vehicle, a white 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, was observed on Interstate 55 at the 86 mile marker in Scott County, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott.

Parrott stated the pursuit began on the east outer road in Scott City after the vehicle exited Interstate 55 at the 89 mile marker, and the vehicle then returned to Interstate 55 traveling north at speeds of more than 115 miles per hour.

The suspect vehicle continued northbound on Interstate 55 before taking Exit 93A, Parrott stated, where one Cape Girardeau Police Department unit joined in the pursuit as it continued northbound on U.S. 61, then onto eastbound Southern Expressway.

Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said the local police force received a call for assistance from the highway patrol, but by that time the pursuit had already begun passing through town.

According to Parrott, the trooper in pursuit of the pickup truck “lost [sight] of the vehicle at South Sprigg Street and Southern Expressway and was informed by Cape PD the vehicle crossed into Illinois.”

Attempts to contact the Illinois State Police and the Alexander County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office were unreturned at the time of publication.

