Highway patrol: Dead man may have jumped from wrong-way pickup

A Jackson, Tennessee, man who was found dead on the shoulder of Interstate 55 in Scott County on Thursday may have jumped from a pickup traveling north in the highway’s southbound lanes, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

The body of Claude L. Nix, 42, was found on the inside shoulder of the interstate near mile marker 88.

He suffered skull fractures and a broken neck, Scott County Coroner Scott Amick said Tuesday.

“Probably the broken neck is what killed him,” he said, adding it could be several months before he receives the autopsy results.

The driver of the pickup, Myron Lee Tillman, 41, of Lilbourn, Missouri, was arrested early Friday morning after involving police in a 23-mile chase Thursday afternoon in his underwear, traveling the wrong way on Interstate 55, according to a release from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department.

The patrol’s Sgt. Clark Parrott said Tillman told officers Nix had jumped out of the truck. But Parrott said the patrol was still investigating the case to determine the chain of events leading to Nix’s death.

Tillman was arrested and charged Friday with misdemeanors in relation to the chase Thursday that tied up traffic for hours and initiated a manhunt involving search dogs and a helicopter.