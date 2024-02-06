Missouri State Highway Patrol have arrested a Cape Girardeau teenager in connection with a Wednesday, April 19, shooting on Interstate 70 near Oak Grove, Missouri, that left one man dead.

According to a tweet from Highway Patrol Troop A, Charles Smith, 18, was arrested by troopers Thursday morning, April 20, after security camera footage showed him at a Sweet Springs, Missouri, motel.

Gary L. Denham, 53, of Oak Grove was identified as the shooting victim Thursday by Highway Patrol. Smith allegedly fired shots into Denham's vehicle, killing him. Sgt. Andy Bell said there was no evidence of returned gunfire from Denham.